Govt to Announce New Pertamina CEO

Jakarta: State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno has revealed that the government may announce the new Pertamina president director in the next 24 hours.
"As soon as possible. God Willing," said the minister at the Indonesia Stock Exchange building, Senayan, South Jakarta on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
The death toll from a fatal explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency has jumped to 18, police said Wednesday
At least ten people were killed and 40 others were injured after an explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency on We…
State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno on Friday replaced Pertamina president director Elia Massa Manik after calling for …
The Indonesian government will prepare a number of measures to counter negative campaigns against palm oil products.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Kepadatan tulang dipengaruhi oleh banyak hal, terutama nutrisi dan aktivitas.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has intructed related government agencies to review the imports of non-strategic goods.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati strongly believes the 2018 Asian Games could boost Indonesia's economic growth.
The government is considering to review some infrastructure projects in order to decrease imports, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani In…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has praised central government officials and regional leaders for maintaining low inflati…
Bank Indonesia (BI) will continue to cooperate with the central government in order to maintain inflation, BI Governor Perry Warji…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has once again encouraged regional leaders to eradicate overlapped regulations.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution expects a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.2-5.3 percent in the…
National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro is optimistic that Indonesia could be the global Islamic economy cente…
The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce (Kadin) members have prepared a number of strategies to address the weakening rupiah.