Govt to Announce New Pertamina CEO

Jakarta: State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno has revealed that the government may announce the new Pertamina president director in the next 24 hours.



"As soon as possible. God Willing," said the minister at the Indonesia Stock Exchange building, Senayan, South Jakarta on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

It will be announced in the near future. It will be announced in the next 24 hours," she added.Previous Pertamina president director Elia Massa Manik was officially dismissed in April 2018. Current Pertamina human resources director Nicke Widyawati was recently appointed as acting president director."We actually don't have any specific deadline. We want to announce the name soon," she stated.(WAH)