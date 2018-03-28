House Commission XI Greenlights BI Governor Candidate

Jakarta: The House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs has greenlighted Perry Warjiyo to become the next Bank Indonesia governor.



"It was decided by consensus. It was approved by all Commission XI members," said the Commission XI chairman Melchias Markus Mekeng at the Parliament Building Complex on Wednesday afternoon.

"We will bring this result to the plenary assembly. We will hold the plenary assembly on Tuesday," he added.Perry attended the House Commission XI's fit and proper test earlier today. He mentioned a number of strategies to boost the country's economic growth."We should not only push economic equality in few regions. We should push economic equality in all regions," said the Bank Indonesia deputy governor during the intervew this morning.Perry was proposed as Bank Indonesia governor last month. He was appointed as Bank Indonesia deputy governor in 2013.(WAH)