En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

House Commission XI Greenlights BI Governor Candidate

Dian Ihsan Siregar    •    28 Maret 2018 20:07 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
House Commission XI Greenlights BI Governor Candidate
The parliament complex (Photo:MI/Susanto)

Jakarta: The House of Representatives Commission XI  overseeing financial affairs has greenlighted Perry Warjiyo to become the next Bank Indonesia governor.

"It was decided by consensus. It was approved by all Commission XI members," said the Commission XI chairman Melchias Markus Mekeng at the Parliament Building Complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Baca juga
"We will bring this result to the plenary assembly. We will hold the plenary assembly on Tuesday," he added.

Perry attended the House Commission XI's fit and proper test earlier today. He mentioned a number of strategies to boost the country's economic growth.

"We should not only push economic equality in few regions. We should push economic equality in all regions," said the Bank Indonesia deputy governor during the intervew this morning.

Perry was proposed as Bank Indonesia governor last month. He was appointed as Bank Indonesia deputy governor in 2013.



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0630 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv