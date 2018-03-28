JCI Drops 68.51 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.1 percent or 68.51 points to 6140.84 on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 1.4 percent or 14.26 points to 1,001.59 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 252 stocks were down, 126 were up and 104 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT Minna Padi Investama Sekuritas Tbk (PADI), PT Wahana Pronatural Tbk (WAPO)a and PT Golden Plantation Tbk (GOLL).Some of the top losers were PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Magna Investama Mandiri Tbk (MGNA) and PT Budi Starch and Sweetener Tbk (BUDI).Today's transaction volume 21.8 billion shares worth 22.9 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)