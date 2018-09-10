En
Jokowi Attends Indonesia-Korea Business Forum

   •    10 September 2018 16:58 WIB
east asia (en)
En Business (En)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the Indonesia-Korea Business Investment Forum during his two-day state visit to South Korea on Monday.

"Number three top international investor in Indonesia,” Cabinet Secretary's official website quoted the former Jakarta governor as saying.

"Korean shoes and garment factories employ more than 900 thousand Indonesian workers," he added.

Jokowi earlier held meetings with a number of South Korean business leaders. He encouraged more invesments from South Korean companies.

One the first day, Jokowi is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. He is planning discuss measures to strengthen the economic cooperation of the two countries.

on Tuesday, Jokowi will continue his trip to Vietnam. The President will be a speaker at the World Economic Forum on ASEAN.


(WAH)

