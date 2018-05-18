En
En
JISDOR Depreciates to Rp14,107 Per Dollar

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    18 Mei 2018 17:49 WIB
Illustration (Photo: MI/Rommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.23 percent or 33 points to Rp14,107 per dollar on Friday, May 18, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.7 percent or 98 points to Rp14,156 per dollar as of 04:59 AM EDT or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.56 percent or 32.61 points to 5,783.31 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 237 stocks were down, 149 were up and 120 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Royal Prima Tbk (PRIM), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM), PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk (PWON), PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (KLBF) and PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk (WSKT).


(WAH)

