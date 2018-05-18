JISDOR Depreciates to Rp14,107 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.23 percent or 33 points to Rp14,107 per dollar on Friday, May 18, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.7 percent or 98 points to Rp14,156 per dollar as of 04:59 AM EDT or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.56 percent or 32.61 points to 5,783.31 on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted monthly inflation rate will reach 0.22 percent as of the third week of May 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.29 percent or 16.93 points to 5832.85 before break on Friday.
EU leaders meeting in Bulgaria pledged Thursday to refuse all trade talks with the United States unless Washington grants a perman…
Bank Indonesia (BI) increased its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent during a Board of Governors' meeti…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.44 percent or 25.54 points to 5815.92 on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.74 percent or 42.98 points to 5884.44 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.06 percent or 2.25 points to 5,841.46 on Wedneesday, May 16, 2018.