China Lowers Tariffs, Rejects US Trade War Escalation

Beijing: China said Thursday it wanted to avoid an escalation of trade tensions with the United States, as the two sides held new talks and Beijing decided to lower some tariffs.
The overture came two days after the White House said its planned trade sanctions against China were still in the works despite the announcement of a truce following a previous round of talks earlier in May.
US President Donald Trump informed Kim Jong Un Thursday he is canceling their nuclear summit next month in Singapore, blaming &quo…
A unit of electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn said it will launch an initial public offering in China on Thursday aimed at rai…
Invited foreign journalists gathered in North Korea Wednesday to witness the slated destruction of the reclusive regime's nucl…
China announced Tuesday that it would cut tariffs on auto imports from July 1, the latest sign of a thaw in trade frictions with t…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.46 percent or 27.47 points to 5,983.59 on Thursday, May 31, 2018.
US internet giant Amazon will block Australian shoppers from its international websites to counter new tax laws on online purchase…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.92 percent or 55.46 points to 5955.59 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.94 percent or 57.27 points to 6,011.06 on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) increased its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 4.75 percent after on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.05 percent or 3.3 points to 6,065.02 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.55 percent or 92.58 points to 6,068.33 on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Oil prices extended losses in Asia Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia signalled they could raise output, but indications that Do…
The Financial Services Authority (OJK) has urged Bank Indonesia (BI) to maintain its reference interest rate.