JISDOR Depreciates 0.09 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp14,205 per dollar on Thursday, May 24, 2018.



On the other hand, according to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.53 percent or 76 points to Rp14,133 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.69 percent or 154.54 points to 5,946.54 in today's trading session.Moreover, according to RTI Infokom, as many as 266 stocks were up, 123 were down and 115 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI) and PT Kresna Graha Investama Tbk (KREN).(WAH)