JISDOR Depreciates 0.09 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp14,205 per dollar on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
On the other hand, according to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.53 percent or 76 points to Rp14,133 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 PM Jakarta time.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.53 percent or 74 points to Rp14,094 per dollar on Wednesday, May …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.31 percent or 44 points to Rp14,020 per dollar on Tuesday, May 15…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.51 percent or 72 points to Rp13,976 per dollar on Monday, May 14,…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.18 percent or 26 points to Rp14,046 per dollar on Friday, May 11,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.69 percent or 154.54 points to 5,946.54 on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.39 percent or 138.13 points to 5,930.13 before break on Thurday.
Perry Warjiyo has been officially inaugurated as the new Bank Indonesia governor for the 2018-2023 period.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.1 percent or 14 points to Rp14,192 per dollar on Wednesday, May 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.71 percent or 40.89 points to 5792 on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) inceased by 1.39 percent or 79.81 points to 5830.93 before break on Wednesday.