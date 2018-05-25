JCI Soars 0.59% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.59 percent or 35.02 points to 5981.55 before break on Friday.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.56 percent orr 5.38 points to 959.25 at the end of the first session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.24 percent or 77.02 points to 5,810.88 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.86 percent or 49.46 points to 5733.85 on Monday, May 21, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.72 percent or 41.73 points to 5741.58 befoore break on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.56 percent or 32.61 points to 5,783.31 on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
A federal court jury on Thursday ordered Samsung to pay Apple $533 million for copying iPhone design features in a patent case dat…
Car behemoth Volkswagen warned Thursday against "one-sided protectionism" after the United States said it was considerin…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp14,205 per dollar on Thursday, May 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.69 percent or 154.54 points to 5,946.54 on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.39 percent or 138.13 points to 5,930.13 before break on Thurday.
Perry Warjiyo has been officially inaugurated as the new Bank Indonesia governor for the 2018-2023 period.
The US Commerce Department said Wednesday it launched an inquiry that could allow the Trump administration to impose tariffs on au…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.1 percent or 14 points to Rp14,192 per dollar on Wednesday, May 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.71 percent or 40.89 points to 5792 on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.