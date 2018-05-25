JCI Soars 0.59% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.59 percent or 35.02 points to 5981.55 before break on Friday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.56 percent orr 5.38 points to 959.25 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 188 stocks were up, 162 were down and 107 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT Campina Ice Cream Industry Tbk (CAMP), PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (KLBF), PT Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk (INKP) and PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI).Some of the top losers were PT Barito Pacific Tbk (BRPT), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds Tbk (IKAI), PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL), PT Bank BRIsyariah Tbk (BRIS) and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNVR).(WAH)