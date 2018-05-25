En
Burger

Most Popular

EU's New Data Protection Rules Come into Effect

EU's New Data Protection Rules Come into Effect

Jury Tells Samsung to Pay Big for Copying iPhone Design

Jury Tells Samsung to Pay Big for Copying iPhone Design

JCI Soars 0.59% in First Session

JCI Soars 0.59% in First Session

North Korea Still Open to US Talks despite Trump Summit Cancellation

North Korea Still Open to US Talks despite Trump Summit Cancellation

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Soars 0.59% in First Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    25 Mei 2018 13:17 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Soars 0.59% in First Session
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Vitalis Yoga Trisna)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.59 percent or 35.02 points to 5981.55 before break on Friday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.56 percent orr 5.38 points to 959.25 at the end of the first session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, as many as 188 stocks were up, 162 were down and 107 were unchanged.

Some of the top gainers were PT Campina Ice Cream Industry Tbk (CAMP), PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Kalbe Farma Tbk (KLBF), PT Indah Kiat Pulp  and Paper Tbk (INKP) and PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI).

Some of the top losers were PT Barito Pacific Tbk (BRPT), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds Tbk (IKAI), PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL), PT Bank BRIsyariah Tbk (BRIS) and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNVR).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0487 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv