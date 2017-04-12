JCI Rises 0.288%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,644.155 points on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.



The transaction volume reached around 16.85 billion shares. The transaction value reached around 42.16 trillion rupiah.

As many as 182 stocks were up, 136 stocks were down and 119 stocks were stagnant.The Jakarta Islamic Index (JII) increased by 0.852 percent to 726.566 points.The LQ45 index increased by 0.446 percent to 933.558 points.The property sector increased by 2.782 percent to 505.750 points. The agriculture sector increased by 1.138 percent to 1,864.576 points.(WAH)