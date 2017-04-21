JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13320 Per Dollar

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by eight points on Friday, April 21, 2017.



The reference appreciated to Rp13,320 per dollar today from Rp13,328 per dollar yesterday.

Meanwhile, The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI)increased by 1.236 percent to 5,664.475 points this afternoonThe transaction volume reached 10.3 billion shares worth around 8.8 trillion rupiah.Moreover, 182 stocks were up, 136 stocks were down and 117 stocks were stagnant.(WAH)