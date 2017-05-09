JCI Rises 0.189%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.189 percent to 5,697.056 points on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.



The transaction volume reached around 21.8 billion shares worth around 8.3 trillion rupiah.

As many as 119 stocks were up, 220 stocks were down and 95 stocks were unchanged.The index of the 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 0.225 percent to 946.831 points today.The top gainers were PT Indo Kordsa Tbk (BRAM), PT Gudang Garam Tbk (GGRM) and PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk (EMTK).The top losers were PT Mandom Indonesia Tbk (TCID), PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG) and PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (TPIA).(WAH)