En
Burger

Most Popular

Ahok Jailed for Two Years

Ahok Jailed for Two Years

HTI Incompatible With NKRI: VP Kalla

HTI Incompatible With NKRI: VP Kalla

We Will Prepare Legal Battle: Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia

We Will Prepare Legal Battle: Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia

Home Affairs Minister Suspends Ahok

Home Affairs Minister Suspends Ahok

Ahok Sent to Cipinang Prison

Ahok Sent to Cipinang Prison

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Rises 0.189%

Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    09 Mei 2017 17:56 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Rises 0.189%
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.189 percent to 5,697.056 points on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

The transaction volume reached around 21.8 billion shares worth around 8.3 trillion rupiah.

Baca juga
As many as 119 stocks were up, 220 stocks were down and 95 stocks were unchanged.

The index of the 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 0.225 percent to 946.831 points today.

The top gainers were PT Indo Kordsa Tbk (BRAM), PT Gudang Garam Tbk (GGRM) and PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi Tbk (EMTK).

The top losers were PT Mandom Indonesia Tbk (TCID), PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG) and PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (TPIA).



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0765 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv