JISDOR Slightly Depreciates to Rp13329 Per Dollar

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) reached Rp13,329 per dollar on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.



The foreign exchange reference rate slightly depreciated by three points compared to the previous day.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 25.157 points or 0.445 percent to 5,676.980 points today.The transaction volume reached around 17.5 billion shares worth around 7.9 trillion rupiah.Moreover, 162 stocks were up, 147 stocks were down and 123 stocks were stagnant.(WAH)