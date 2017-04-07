Forex Reserves Increase to USD121.8 Billion in March

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Bank Indonesia has announced that foreign exchange reserves increased by USD1.9 billion to USD121.8 billion in March 2017.
"The increase was primarily attributable to foreign exchange receipts, such as tax revenues, government oil and gas export proceeds, issuance of government global bonds, as well as auction of Bank Indonesia foreign exchange bills" Bank Indonesia said Friday.
President Joko Widodo has selected 14 Financial Services Authority (OJK) commissioner candidates.
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated to Rp13,323 per dollar on Wednesday from Rp13,314 per dollar on Monday…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar rate (JISDOR) appreciated to Rp13,314 per dollar on Monday from Rp13.329 per dollar last Friday.
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) reached Rp13,332 per dollar on Thursday, March 23, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate reached Rp13.335 per dollar on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) recahed Rp13,308 per dollar on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) reached Rp13.329 per dollar on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Bank Indonesia (BI) has prepared regulations for negotiable certificate deposit (NCD) sales.
Bank Indonesia maintained the BI 7 Day Reverse Repo Rate at 4.75 percent in March 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) reached Rp13,336 per United States dollar on Thursday, March 16, 2017.
Menurut International Diabetic Federation tahun 2014, prevalensi diabetes di seluruh dunia mengalami…
Selain berolahraga, makanan yang dikonsumsi merupakan faktor penting dalam mengontrol diabetes.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.471 percent to 5,653.486 points on Friday, April 7, 2017.
The Upstream Oil and Gas Special Task Force (SKK Migas) has revealed that upstream oil and gas investment realization reached USD1…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated two points on Thursday, April 6, 2017.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes the country's gross domestic product growth can…
PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) is optimitistic that the Jatigede Hydro Power Plant project can be completed by 2019.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) believes Indonesia's gross domestic product growth can reach 5.1 percent this year and 5.3 pe…
The average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) decreased to USD48.71 per barrel in March from USD52.50 per barrel in Februa…
Asian markets turned lower Thursday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) reached Rp13,329 per dollar on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.
The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Banking Commission Annual Meeting is being held at Shangri-La Hotel in Jakarta on Apri…