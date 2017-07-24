JCI Rises 0.165% in First Session

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.492 points or 0.165 percent to 5,774.916 points in the end of the first session on monday, July 24, 2017.



The transaction volume reached around 4.6 billion shares worth around 3.4 trillion rupiah.

As many as 127 stocks were up, 156 stocks were down and 124 stocks were unchanged.The index of the 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 2.596 points or 0.270 percent to 965.454 points this morning.The strengthening sectors were basic industry, consumer, property, infrastructure and finance.The weakening sectors were agriculture, mining, trade and miscellaneous industry.(WAH)