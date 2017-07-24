JCI Rises 0.165% in First Session

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.492 points or 0.165 percent to 5,774.916 points in the end of the first session on monday, July 24, 2017.
The transaction volume reached around 4.6 billion shares worth around 3.4 trillion rupiah.
The government will propose the rupiah redenomination bill to the House of Representatives's Legislation Committee (Baleg) in …
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) recorded a net pofit of Rp6.41 trillion in the first semester of 2017, an increase of 46.7 percent …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited the Indonesia Stock Exchange (BEI) building in SCBD Senayan, South Jakarta on Tue…
Financial authorities have predicted higher foreign capital inflows in the second semester of 2017.
The new Financial Services Authority (OJK) chairman Wimboh Santoso is committed to reduce lending rates to increase lending applic…
Bank Indonesia on monday maintained the 7 Day Reverse Repurchase Rate at 4.75 percent.
The government on Monday discussed about the preparation for the 2018 International Monetary Fund- World Bank Annual Meeting.
The incoming Financial Services Authority (OJK) head Wimboh Santoso on Monday conveyed his strategy to improve Indonesia's fin…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 4.291 points or 0.075 percent to 5,742.446 points on Friday, June 2, 2017.
The Indonesian government is ready to join the Financial Action Tax Force (FATF).
Pengidap diabetes rentan mengalami stres, yang jika tak diatasi dapat berlanjut menjadi depresi.
Para ahli menyatakan bahwa sebaiknya makan buah dilakukan pada pagi hari. Mengapa?
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by three points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Friday, July 19, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 59.784 points or 1.026 percent to 5,766.424 points on Friday, July 19, 2017.
Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo on Friday visited the headquarters of the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs.
The Indonesia Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo) revealed car sales reached 534,288 units in January-June 2017.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Financial Services Authority (OJK) head Wimboh Santoso at the Presidential P…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 31.638 points or 0.543 percent to 5,793.570 points in the end of the first session …
Bank Indonesia maintained the central bank's 7-day Reverse Repo Rate at 4.75 percent this month.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 16 points to Rp13,320 per dollar on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 18.518 points or 0.319 percent to 5,825.208 points on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.29 points or 0.16 percent to 5,815 points in the end of the first session on Thur…