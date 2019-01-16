Last Year's Trade Deficit Driven by Oil and Gas Imports: Govt

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has explained that Indonesia's large trade deficit in 2018 was primarily contributed by the country's oil and gas sector.
"In 2017, the non-oil and gas trade surplus can still compensate the oil and gas trade deficit. In 2018, the non-oil and gas trade surplus cannot compensate the oil and gas trade deficit anymore," Darmin told reporters on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.
Indonesian exports reached US$14.18 billion in December 2018, decreasing by 4.89 percent compared to November 2018.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Tuesday that the country's trade deficit reached US$8.57 billion in 2018. …
Indonesian Imports reached US$15.28 billion in December 2018, declining by 9.6 percent compared to November 2018.
