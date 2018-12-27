Govt to Stabilize Rice Prices

Jakarta: The central government is preparing market operations in order to stabilize rice prices that slightly increased in the past few weeks.



"President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed related officials to hold more market operations," Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution said here on Thursday.

"I will visit the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) to discuss about the issue," the former Bank Indonesia governor said.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the annual consumer price index stood at 2.5 percent in November 2018. In the meantime, consumer prices increased 0.27 percent last month."Rice production will be minimal from January until March. We will closely monitor rice prices," Bulog head Budi Waseso told reporters after a limited cabinet meeting."The harvest season will occur around May-June. We will buy rice from local farmers," the retired police general said.(WAH)