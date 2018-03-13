JCI Slumps 1.35%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 1.35 percent or 87.84 points to 6,412.85 on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.



According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 11.76 billion shares worth around 8.74 trillion rupiahs.

In addition, as many as 241 stocks were down, 108 were up and 123 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, slumped by 1.71 percent or 18.33 points to 1,057.04 this afternoon.In the closing session, the top losers were PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM), PT Gudang Garam Tbk (GGRM) and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS).On the other hand, the top gainers were PT Dyandra Media International Tbk (DYAN), PT Pelita Samudera Shipping Tbk (PSSI) and Pt Bank Panin Dubai Syariah Tbk (PNBS).(WAH)