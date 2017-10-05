JCI Slumps 0.833%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 49.589 points (0.833 percent) to 5,901.906 on Thursday, October 5, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were about 7.02 billion shares worth around 6.26 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, as many as 217 stocks were down, 129 were up and 101 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 9.109 points (0.918 percent) too 982.854 at the end of the afternoon session.The top losers were PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI), PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR), PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS), PT Limas Indonesia Makmur Tbk (LMAS) and PT Waskita Beton Precast Tbk (WSBP).The top gainers were PT Arthavest Tbk (ARTA), PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk (META), PT MAs Murni Indonesia Tbk (MAMI), PT Nusa Konstrucksi Enjiniring Tbk (DGIK) and PT Indika Energy Tbk (INDY).(WAH)