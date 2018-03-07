World Best Service Quality Award for 3 Indonesia Airports

Jakarta: Three airports managed by PT Angkasa Pura I, the Indonesian state-owned airport operator, have received the annual Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards 2017 organized by the Airports Council International (ACI).



CEO of PT Angkasa Pura I Faik Fahmi stated in a press release made available to Antara here on Wednesday that the three winners are I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan Airport in Balikpapan, and Juanda Airport in Surabaya.



"We receive the world's ASQ Awards again this year for the I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali, which had also successfully improved its performance last year, as well as the Juanda Airport and SAMS Sepinggan in Balikpapan that only managed to make it to the top 10 ranking in the previous years," he stated.



Bali's airport had won in two categories: Best Airport by Size and Region in Asia-Pacific, handling 15-25 million passengers per year, and tied in second place for the Best Airport in Asia-Pacific, handling over two million passengers per year.



The airport in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, was tied in second place for Best Airport by Size, handling five to 15 million passengers per year, while the Juanda Airport in Surabaya, East Java, was tied in third place for Best Airport by Size, handling five to 25 million passengers per year.



The awards were bestowed by ASQ based on an interview survey conducted on 600 thousand airport service users, with 24 languages in 84 countries. The result was released in Canada on Mar 6.



The annual ASQ Awards recognize and reward the best airports in the world according to ACI's ASQ Passenger Satisfaction Survey. They represent the highest possible accolade to be bestowed on airport operators and are an opportunity to celebrate the commitment of airports worldwide to continually improve passenger experience.



Since its creation in 2006, the ASQ Survey has become the world's leading airport passenger satisfaction benchmark, with over 340 airports participating, across 85 countries. Its scientific methodology, strict quality control procedures, and commitment to impartiality have won industry recognition and established the ASQ Departures Survey as the global standard for measuring passenger satisfaction.



ASQ is the only global airport survey based on measuring passenger satisfaction recorded while they are at the airport. Some 600 thousand passengers are interviewed annually prior to boarding their flights and are urged to rate their satisfaction level with regard to the airport's services.



In 2017, over half of the world's 7.7 billion travelers passed through an ASQ airport. (Antara)

(FJR)