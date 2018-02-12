Energy Ministry Cuts Regulations to Attract Investments

Jakarta: The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources recetly erased 22 regulations to bring more foreign investments.



"We previously have 51 regulations. We currently only have 29 regulations," said Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan in Central Jakarta on Monday, February 12, 2018.

"It is expected to attract large investments. It is essential for creating jobs," he added.President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo earlier urged related ministries to review Indonesia's competitiveness. He also instructed the ministries to address the country's notorious red tape problem."This policy is helpful for energy sector. We are optimistic about that," said the ministry's secretary general Ego Syahrial during a press conference at the ministry's head office.(WAH)