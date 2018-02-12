Australia Opens National Inquiry into Finance Sector

Sydney: Australia opened a long-awaited inquiry into its massively-profitable finance industry Monday after a string of scandals rocked confidence in the sector.
The country's "big four" banks, among the developed world's wealthiest, have been under increasing scrutiny in recent years amid allegations of dodgy financial and life insurance advice, and mortgage fraud.
Semua fans mendapat kesempatan berfoto dan mendapatkan tanda tangan Jonathan Rea.
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.3 percent or 41 points from Rp13,602 per dollar to Rp13,643 per d…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.6 percent or 39.11 points to 6,505.52 on Friday, February 9, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.1 percent or 72.13 points to 6,472.51 before break on Friday.
Asian trading floors were a sea of red once again on Friday as the global rout returned with a vengeance on intensifying fears abo…
Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) raised Indonesia's sovereign credit Rating by one level to BBB/Stable Outlook on Thursday, Fe…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.51 percent or 69 points from Rp13,533 to Rp13,602 per dollar on T…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.77 points to 6,544.63 on Thursday, February 8, 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has admitted that the government may complete the Jakarta-Bandu…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.14 percent, or 9.27 points to 6,525.6 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.33 percent or 45 points from Rp13,578 per dollar to Rp13,533 per …