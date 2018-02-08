En
Burger

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

JCI Down 0.14% in First Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    08 Februari 2018 12:41 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down 0.14% in First Session
Illustration (Photo: MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.14 percent, or 9.27 points to 6,525.6 before break on Thursday.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 8.03 billion shraes worth around 3.49 trillion rupiahs.

Furthermore, as many as 168 stocks were down, 157 were up and 101 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 0.26 percent, or 2.85 points. to 1,098.54 at the end of the opening session.

In the first session, the top losers were Pt Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR) and PT Bumi Citra Permai Tbk (BCIP).

On the other hand, the top gainers were PT Bank Ganesha Tbk (BGTG), PT Bank Harda internasional Tbk (BBHI) and PT Intan Baruprana Finance Tbk (IBFN).


(WAH)

