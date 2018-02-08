JCI Down 0.14% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.14 percent, or 9.27 points to 6,525.6 before break on Thursday.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 8.03 billion shraes worth around 3.49 trillion rupiahs.

Furthermore, as many as 168 stocks were down, 157 were up and 101 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 0.26 percent, or 2.85 points. to 1,098.54 at the end of the opening session.In the first session, the top losers were Pt Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR) and PT Bumi Citra Permai Tbk (BCIP).On the other hand, the top gainers were PT Bank Ganesha Tbk (BGTG), PT Bank Harda internasional Tbk (BBHI) and PT Intan Baruprana Finance Tbk (IBFN).(WAH)