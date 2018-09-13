KAI to Launch Prabu Jaya Train in South Sumatra

Palembang: State railway company Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) is ready to launch the Prabu Jaya train that will connnect Kertapati and Prabumulih.



"We want to provide a comfortable and safe mode of transport for the public. They could use the Prabu Jaya train as an alternative," the company's Palembang regional division spokesperson Aida Suryanti told reporters on Thursday.

Kertapati station is a district in Palembang city. It is the largest station in the capital city of South Sumatra.Prabumulih is a city in South Sumatra province. It is one of main producers of crude oil and natural gas in the province.The train will consist of four executive class carriages and three business class carriages. It can hold as many as 392 passengers."So now Prabumulih residents can easily visit Palembang and vice versa," she added.(WAH)