JCI Increases 0.45% in Morning Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.45 percent ot 28.39 points to 6,298.72 before break on Monday.



Meanwhile, the index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.6 percent or 6.17 points to 1,028.81 at the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 165 stocks were up, 145 were down and 138 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT Himalaya Energi Perkasa Tbk (HADE), PT Triwira Insanlestari Tbk (TRIL), PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN), PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS) and PT Indo Acidatama Tbk (SRSN).Some of the top losers were PT PErdana Karya Perkasa Tbk (PKPK), PT Primarindo Asia Infrastructure Tbk (BIMA), PT Jaya Trshindo Tbk (HELI), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI) and PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk (WSKT).(WAH)