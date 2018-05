JISDOR Appreciates 0.18%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.18 percent or 26 points to Rp14,046 per dollar on Friday, May 11, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot exchnage rate appreciated by 0.88 percent or 124 points to Rp13,960 per dollar as of 04:59 AM EDT or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.83 percent or 48.89 points to 5956.83 in today's trading.According to RTI Infokom, as many as 251 stocks were up, 128 were down and 114 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN), PT Bank BRIsyariah Tbk (BRIS), PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk (BSDE), PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF) an PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) (BBTN).(WAH)