US Lists $50 Billion in Chinese Imports Facing Tariffs

Washington: The United States has published a list of $50 billion in Chinese imports set to be hit by US tariffs, prompting Beijing to promise equally painful retaliatory measures in an escalating trade duel between the world's two top economies.
The move came a day after Beijing imposed duties on about $3 billion in US exports such as pork, wine and fruit, a countermeasure to US metal tariffs that was widely seen as a warning Chinese officials will not hesitate to retaliate quickly.
US President Donald Trump has decided to sack National Security Advisor HR McMaster, in what would be the latest in a string of hi…
Students across the United States walked out of classes on Wednesday in a nationwide call for action against gun violence followin…
Donald Trump Tuesday sacked his top diplomat Rex Tillerson and named current CIA chief Mike Pompeo to succeed him, ending a rocky …
The House Intelligence Committee's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election has found no evidence of c…
The Weinstein Company will file for bankruptcy, US media reported on Sunday, after prosecutors sought to impose conditions on a sa…
Faced with an outpouring of grief and anger over a deadly school shooting in Florida, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday threw h…
Authorities in Florida could offer no explanation Wednesday night as to why a former student armed with an AR-15 rifle opened fire…
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer told the New York Times Tuesday he paid $130,000 of his own money to a porn star who …
President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled an ambitious proposal to renew American infrastructure as part of a budget that calls fo…
The US Congress passed a crucial federal spending bill Friday after hours of delay, sending the measure for President Donald Trump…
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
Asian stocks dropped sharply at the open Tuesday, following Wall Street lower as fears of a trade war between the United States an…
The United States on Monday blasted as 'unfair' Chinese tariffs imposed on 128 US imports worth USD3 billion.
The Jakarta composite index (IHSG) closed 0.83 percent higher on Monday on investors buying share selectively .
Tokyo stocks led Asian markets higher on Monday, shrugging off disappointing business confidence data to climb slightly higher in …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent or 48.15 points to 6188.99 on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.51 percent or 31.18 points to 6109.66 before break on Thursday.
Most Asian stocks extended their selling on Thursday as a volatile week draws to an early close in many markets.
The House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing financial affairs has greenlighted Perry Warjyo to become the next Bank Indo…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged regional leaders to develop investment acceleration task forces.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.27 percent or 37 points to Rp13,745 per dollar on Wednesday, Marc…