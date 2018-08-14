Govt Committed to Maintain Rupiah Stability

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo today gathered his economic team to discuss about the rising global economic uncertainty.



"We have to be able to maintain stable currency rate, low inflation and safe current account deficit," said Jokowi at the Presidential Office, Gambir, Central Jakarta on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

"I want to identify every problem in the field," Jokowi added.The country recorded a current account deficit of $8.0 billion (3.0% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2018. The number increased from $5.7 billion (2.2% of GDP) in the previous quarter.The increase in current account deficit was influenced by narrowed non-oil and gas trade surplus amid increase in oil and gas trade deficit. The narrowed non-oil and gas trade surplus was mainly due to the increase in imports of raw materials and capital goods."It was a result of increased in production and investment activities in the midst of falling non-oil and gas exports," said Bank Indonesia (BI) in a written statement earlier this month.Increase in oil and gas trade deficit was mainly influenced by rising imports. The higher level of imports was in line with higher world oil prices and demand during Lebaran and school holiday."In the reporting period, consistent with seasonal trends, there was an increase in dividend payment which contributed to the increase in the primary income deficit," the central bank added.(WAH)