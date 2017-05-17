Energy Minister Opens 2017 IPA Convex

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The 41th Indonesia Petroleum Association Convention and Exhibition (IPA Convex) was opened at Jakarta Convention Center in Central Jakarta on Wednesday.



The opening ceremony was attended by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan as well as Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas) head Amien Sunaryadi

The opening ceremony was also attended by State Gas Company (PGN) president director Jobi Trianda Hasjim and State Electricity Company (PLN) president director Sofyan Basir."We will improve administration process," Jonan said."We will cooperate with SKK Migas," the former transportation minister added.The biggest oil and gas exhibition in the country will be held for three day until Friday.(WAH)