Bali to Build Floating Airport

The Bali provincial administration has approved the floating airport project in the north side of Bali.



"I want a floating airport," Bali Governor Made Mangku Pastika said on Thursday.

The project will be designed by Airport Kinesis Canada. It will cost around 50 trillion rupiah.The project will be built in Buleleng regency. It will cover around 2,000 hectares of land.Ngurah Rai Airport currently is the only international airport in Bali. It is located in the south side of Bali.