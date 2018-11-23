En
En

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Cahya Mulyana    •    23 November 2018 13:00 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En Business (En)
Jokowi Inspects Bakauheni-Palembang Toll Road Project
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inspected the Bakauheni-Palembang toll road project in Lampung province on Friday, November 23, 2018.

The project will be fully operational in mid-2018. The toll road will consist of four sections namely Bakauheni-Terbanggi Besar, Terbanggi Besar-Kayu Agung, Kayu Agung-Betung and Pematang Panggang-Palembang.

"It can be partially opened during Lebaran (May 2019). It can be fully opened in June 2019," Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadmuljono said.

The project is expected to boost economic activities in Lampung and South Sumatra provinces. It is also aimed to reduce economic discepancies between provinces.

Last week, the government announced the sixteenth economic policy package. According to reports, the policy package comprises expansion of the tax holiday program, adjustment of the negative investment list (DNI) and strengtheninng of rules on repatriating revenue from resource exports.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. Cumulatively, the economy also grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018. 



(WAH)

