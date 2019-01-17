Upstream Investment Target Set at US$14.79 Billion in 2019

Jakarta: The Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas) is confident that the upstream oil and gas sector can attract US$14.79 billion worth of investments this year.
"The sector attracted US$11.99 billion in 2018. The initial target was US$14.2 billion," SKK Migas chairman Dwi Soetjipto told reporters on Wednesday.
Indonesian Imports reached US$15.28 billion in December 2018, declining by 9.6 percent compared to November 2018.
Indonesian exports reached US$14.18 billion in December 2018, decreasing by 4.89 percent compared to November 2018.
