Govt Announces New Economic Package

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution on Friday announced the 16th economic policy package that comprises an expansion of the tax holiday program, adjustment of the negative investment list (DNI) and strengtheninng of rules on repatriating revenue from resource exports.



"We are still experiencing fluctuative commodity prices especially oil and fuel prices," Cabinet Secretary's official website quoted the former Bank Indonesia governor as saying.

Indonesian exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.In the meantime, The country's non-oil and gas exports stood at $136.65 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.73 percent compared to the same period last year.In addition, the country's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year.(WAH)