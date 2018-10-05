Palu's Traditional Market Gradually Returning to Normal

Jakarta: The economy of Palu has gradually returned to normal days after the massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami hit the Central Sulawesi capital city and its nearby regions.
Economic activities can be seen at Masambo market in Palu city center. Vegetables and other food products can be bought at the traditional market in the morning.
Home Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has instructed his officials to support public services in quake-affected Central Sulawesi regions.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Friday visited the victims of earthquake and tsunami in the Central Sulawesi city of Palu.
Â
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited Central Sulawesi province for the second time on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.
The Lamongan Regency Administration has sent 34 trucks of aid to help the victims of Friday's tsunami and earthquake on the is…
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
The central government has disbursed funds to support ongoing evacuation and relief efforts in quake-affected Central Sulawesi. Â …
A number of multinational companies have pledged donations to help Central Sulawesi residents in the wake of Friday's deadly e…
The government is ready to revitalize the economy in Palu and Donggala following Friday's deadly earthquake and subesequent ts…
The seven destinations include the Komodo National Park, Rinca and a number of spots for snorkeling off Labuan Bajo.
Indonesia recorded a deflation of 0.18 percent in September 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday said Bank Indonesia's decision to raise its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate can stren…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the first section of Depok-Antasari toll road in South Jakarta on Thursday. Â…
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to raise its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.75 percent after a Board of Governo…
Energy and Mineral Resources deputy minister Arcandra Tahar on Tuesday said that a lack of infrastructure is one of the main cause…