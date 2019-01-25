En
BI Commited to Support Govt Export Policies

Ilham wibowo    •    25 Januari 2019 16:59 WIB
macroeconomics (en)
En Business (En)
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:Medcom.id/Ilham Wibowo)

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo has said that the central bank will support government policies that can help boost export activities.

"We fully appreciate efforts to increase exports," the BI leader told reporters on Friday, January 25, 2019.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian exports reached US$180.06 billion in 2018. The number increased by 6.65 percent compared to 2017. 

In the meantime, Indonesian non-oil and gas exports reached US$162.65 billion last year. The number increased by 6.25 percent compared to the previous year.

"We strongly believe that those policies can positively affect our exports," Perry said.

Bank Indonesia (BI) maintained its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate at 6.00% this month. It also maintained the Deposit Facility and Lending Facility rates at 5.25% and 6.75% respectively.

According to its written statement, the decision is consistent with ongoing efforts to reduce the current account deficit to a manageable threshold. In addition, the central bank is committed to maintain the attractiveness of domestic financial assets.  


(WAH)

