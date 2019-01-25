BI Commited to Support Govt Export Policies

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo has said that the central bank will support government policies that can help boost export activities.
"We fully appreciate efforts to increase exports," the BI leader told reporters on Friday, January 25, 2019.
Bank Indonesia (BI) has revealed that the consumer price index increased by 0.5 percent month-to-month in the first week of Januar…
Indonesia's official reserve assets stood at US$ 120.7 billion at the end of December 2018 , rising higher than US$ 3.5 billio…
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo has prediced that the country's inflation will reach around 0.53 percent month-to-m…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is confident that the annual consumer price index would stay below 3.5 …
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
The government is committed to anticipate the weakening of global economy as IMF revised down its global economic growth forecast …
Coordinating Minister for Darmin Nasution believes the recent airfare hike will not affect January's inflation, saying that th…
Coordinating Minister for Darmin Nasution is confident that Indonesian gross domestic product (GDP) growth can reach 5.3 percent i…
State-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I has announced that New Yogyakarta International Airport (NYIA) will be officially o…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has revealed that the construction of the Cileunyi-Garut-Tasikmalaya (Cigatas) toll road …
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo has said that January's inflation may reach 0.5 percent month-to-month and 3.0 perc…
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to hold the BI 7-Day Reverse Repo rate at 6.00 percent after a Board of Governors meeting on Thursday,…
The Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas) is confident that the upstream oil and gas sector …
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has explained that Indonesia's large trade deficit in 2018 was prim…