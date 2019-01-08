Construction of Jakarta MRT's Phase II to Start This Month

Jakarta: PT MRT Jakarta president director William Sabandar has said that the second phase of the Jakarta mass rapid transit project will be started this month.



"We will hold the groundbreaking ceremony of the receiving substation this month. We have found the winner of the tender," William told reporters on Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

According to reports, the secon phase of the project will connect Bundaran Hotel Indonesia and Jakarta Kota Train Station. However, it may be extended to Kampung Bandan or Ancol."We want to build a station in front of the Transportation Ministry building. We need to acquire the State Secretary Ministry's reccomendation," William added.The first phase of the project will connect Lebak Bulus to Bundaran Hotel Indonesia. It will consist of 7 elevated stations and 6 underground stations.(WAH)