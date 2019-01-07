Exports Affected by US-China Trade War: Minister

Jakarta: Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has admitted that last year's non-oil and gas export growth was hindered by the ongoing United States-China trade war.
"We should be realistic. We cannot reach our initial target," Enggartiasto told reporters on Monday, January 7, 2019.
International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde has praised Indonesia's courage and resilience in the wake of …
World Bank President Jim Yong Kim on Friday said that as many as 736 million people still live in extreme poverty.
The International Monetary Fund has projectedthat Asia's economic growth will reach 5.6 percent by the end of 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines …
Jika terus dibiarkan, kelelahan yang tak tertangani dengan baik dapat mengganggu produktivitas dan m…
Pastikan Anda menghuni rumah yang nyaman dengan melapisi dinding menggunakan cat pelapis anti bocor.
Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) chairman Rosan Roeslani is confident that the country is capable to attract mo…
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan has reiterated that the central government may maintain electricityy and fuel…
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo has prediced that the country's inflation will reach around 0.53 percent month-to-m…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has instructed Central Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi…
The average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) stood at US$54.81 per barrel in December 2018, decreasing by US$8.17 per bar…
National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro believes that the Islamic economy sector can help reduce the current a…
The number of foreign visitor arrivals in Indonesia stood at 1.15 million arrivals in November 2018, rising by 8.6 percent compare…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution is confident that the annual consumer price index would stay below 3.5 …
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) stated Wednesday that the annual consumer prices index stood at 3.13 percent in 2018.