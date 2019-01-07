En
Exports Affected by US-China Trade War: Minister

Ilham wibowo    •    07 Januari 2019 17:49 WIB
global economy (en)
En Business (En)
Exports Affected by US-China Trade War: Minister
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita (Photo:Medcom.id/Ilham)

Jakarta: Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has admitted that last year's non-oil and gas export growth was hindered by the ongoing United States-China trade war.

"We should be realistic. We cannot reach our initial target," Enggartiasto told reporters on Monday, January 7, 2019.

"The trade war affected the world. That is why the World bank revised down its growth forecast," Enggartiasto added.

According to the Central Statistics Agecny (BPS), Indonesia posted a trade deficit of US$2.05 billion in November. Cumulatively, the country recorded a trade deficit of USD7.52 billion from January until November.

According to the report, the country's export value stood at USD14.83 billion in November. The number dropped by 6.69 percent compared to the previous month.

On the other hand, the country's import value stood at USD16.88 billion in November. The number dropped by 4.47 percent compared to the previous month.


(WAH)

