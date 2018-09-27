Jokowi Inaugurates First Section of Depok-Antasari Toll Road

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the first section of Depok-Antasari toll road in South Jakarta on Thursday.



"This Depok-Antasari toll road will improve the mobility of persons and goods between Jakarta and Depok," the PDI Perjuangan politician said.

The first section of Depok-Antasari toll road spans approximately 5.8 km. It links Antasari in South Jakarta and Cinere in Depok.The fully completed Depok-Antasari toll road will span more than 21 km. It will connect Antasari in South Jakarta and Bojong Gede in southern Depok.According to reports, the total investment of the project is estimated at Rp49 trillion. Besides that, the concession period of the toll management is set for 40 years.The ceremony was also attended by Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada CEO Tito Sulistio and Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.(WAH)