Jokowi Inaugurates First Section of Depok-Antasari Toll Road

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the first section of Depok-Antasari toll road in South Jakarta on Thursday.
"This Depok-Antasari toll road will improve the mobility of persons and goods between Jakarta and Depok," the PDI Perjuangan politician said.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati today inspected Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) ahead of the upcoming Asian Gam…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2018 at the Indonesia Conve…
The Jakarta provincial administration is preparing 500 online motorcycle taxi shelters across the capital city.
Online motorcycle taxi drivers will not hold a rally during the opening day of the 2018 Asian Games, Transportation Minister Budi …
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
Bila tubuh kekurangan serat, akan terjadi sejumlah masalah bagi kesehatan jangka panjang.
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to raise its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.75 percent after a Board of Governo…
Energy and Mineral Resources deputy minister Arcandra Tahar on Tuesday said that a lack of infrastructure is one of the main cause…
The government has reaped Rp1,152.8 trillion in state revenue as of August 2018, or 60.8 percent of the target in the 2018 state b…
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo on Friday said that the weakening of rupiah only minimally influences Indonesia's i…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected that Indonesia will post a deflation of 0.04 percent in September 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution hopes that the Online Single Submission (OSS) system could cut the time…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Thursday urged national and local officials to improve Indonesia's economic fundamen…
The National Logistics Agency (Bulog) has confirmed that its rice stock is enough to fulfill the domestic consumption up to July 2…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday explained a recent residential regulation that allows the use of regional to…