JISDOR Depreciates 0.49 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.49 percent or 69 points to Rp14,176 per dollar on Monday, May 21, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.24 percent or 34 points to Rp14,190 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 03:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.86 percent or 49.46 points to 5733.85 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, as many as 217 stocks were down, 151 were up and 127 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Intikermik Alamasri Inds Tbk (IKAI), PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk (ESSA), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI), PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNC) and PT Royal Prima Tbk (PRIM).(WAH)