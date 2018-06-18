Asian Markets Tumble as Trump Tariffs Spark Trade War Fears

Hong Kong: Fresh fears of a trade war between the world's top two economies sent Asia markets tumbling on Monday after the United States and China imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars of imports.
Energy firms were among the biggest losers as oil prices plunged ahead of a key OPEC meeting, where Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to lift a two-year-old production cap.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.38 percent or 23.06 points to 6,092.77 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.31 percent or 19.08 points to 6,069.71 on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.06 percent or 3.48 points to 6,085.31 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.23 percent or 73.97 points to 6,088.79 on Tuesday June 5, 2018.
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
Orang yang mengikuti diet Mediterania memiliki risiko lebih rendah terkena diabetes tipe 2.
EU countries on Thursday approved a raft of retaliatory tariffs, including on whiskey and motorcycles, against painful duties impo…
The president of Britain's main business lobby on Wednesday warned that the country's car industry risked "becoming e…
Shares in Chinese telecoms equipment maker ZTE collapsed 39 percent Wednesday as trading in the company resumed after it reached a…
Toyota said Wednesday it was investing $1 billion in Asia ride-share company Grab, as the Japanese automaker looks to expand beyon…
Major markets in Asia and Europe rose Tuesday after Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un held a historic summit, while investors look ahea…
Asian investors were cautious on Tuesday as they keep watch on the historic summit between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Ki…
Companies listed in Britain will be required to reveal the gap between the salaries of their chief executives and employees under …
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait have offered $2.5 billion in aid for Jordan to ease its economic crisis followin…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected that the country will recorded an inflation of 0.22 percent in the end of June 2018.