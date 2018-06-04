Indonesia Posts 0.21% Inflation in May 2018

Jakarta: Indonesia recorded a month-to-month inflation of 0.21 percent in May 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.



"Year-on-year inflation stood at 3.23 percent. Calendar year inflation stood at 1.3 percent," BPS head Suhariyanto told reporters.

The highest inflation was posted by clothing group with 0.33 percent. It was followed by processed food, beverages, cigarette and tobacco group with 0.31 percent."Administered prices group recorded an inflation of 0.27 prcent. Volatile food group recorded an inflation of 0.19 percent," he added.According to the government agency, as many as 65 cities experienced inflation last month. On the other hand, the other 17 cities had deflation in the same period."The city with the highest inflation was Tual. The city with the lowest inflation was Purwokerto," he stated.(WAH)