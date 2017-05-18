Philippines Rejects European Grants: EU

Metrotvnews.com, Manila: The Philippines will no longer accept grants from the European Union, the EU delegation to Manila said Thursday, following repeated tirades from President Rodrigo Duterte over its criticism of his deadly drug war.
"The Philippine government has informed us that they (will) no longer accept new EU grants," the delegation said in a brief statement.
The Priority Infrastucture Development Acceleration Committee (KPPIP) will review five priority infrastructure projects.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by eight points to Rp13,306 per dollar on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.558 percent to 5,615.492 points on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.
The government has issued a government regulation in lieu of law (Perppu) on the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEoI).
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 21 points to Rp13,298 per dollar on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.736 percent to 5,646.999 points on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
