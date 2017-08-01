Govt Imports 75000 Tons of Salt

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The government has begun to import as many as 75,000 tons of salt this week.



"The process has started this week. The material has started to arrive," Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita said in Jakarta on Monday.

The import permit was granted for state-owned company PT Garam. It was issued based on the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry's recommendation."I invited the National Police Criminal investigation Agency, the Marine Affairs and Firsheries Ministry as well as the International Trade Directorate General last week. We agreed to issue an import recommendation for PT Garam to import 75,000 tons of salt," he said.The salt was procured procured from Australia. It was shipped to Ciwandan Port, Tanjung Priok Port and Belawan Port.(WAH)