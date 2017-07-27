House Passes 2017 State Budget Amendment

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The House of Representatives approved the 2017 state budget amendment during the plenary meeting at the Parliament Building Complex in Senayan, Central Jakarta on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
PDIP, Golkar Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKB, PKS, PPP, Nasdem Party and Hanura Party approved the amendment. Gerindra Party opposed the amendment.
President Joko Widodo has urged his cabinet to accelerate the implementation of the 2017 state budget.
Bank Indonesia (BI) senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara said energy subsidy cut will improve fiscal condition.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the 2017 state budget is intended to maintain growth and protect the country from global economic uncertainty.
The House of Representatives passed the 2017 state budget this afternoon.
The House of Representatives will decide the 2017 State Budget Draft in a plenary meeting on Wednesday (10/26).
The government and the House of Representatives Commission XI overseeing finance have agreed on the economic growth assumption for the 2017 state budget.
The Indonesian government is planning to increase debt to Rp296 trillion until the end of the year.
President Joko Widodo announced his 2017 budget plan in the annual state address in the parliament this afternoon.
The government has decided to implement budget cuts for the second time this year.
Minister of Finance Bambang Brodjonegoro mentioned his office has prepared several measures to cover the widening deficit.
