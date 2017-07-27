En
Suci Sedya Utami    •    27 Juli 2017 15:42 WIB
House Passes 2017 State Budget Amendment
Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The House of Representatives approved the 2017 state budget amendment during the plenary meeting at the Parliament Building Complex in Senayan, Central Jakarta on Thursday, July 27, 2017.

PDIP, Golkar Party, Democratic Party, PAN, PKB, PKS, PPP, Nasdem Party and Hanura Party approved the amendment. Gerindra Party opposed the amendment.

The growth target was revised to 5.2 percent in the amended state budget amendment. It was set at 5.1 percent in the main state budget.

The deficit target was revised to 2.92 percent in the amended state budget amendment. It was set at 2.41 percent in the main state budget.

The inflation target was revised to 4.3 percent in the amended state budget amendment. It was set at four percent in the main state budget.



