JCI Down 0.95%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.95 percent or 60.72 points to 6,321.9 on Wednesday, March 15, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 1.15 percent or 12.07 points to 1,039.43 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 12.4 billlion shares worth around 8.5 trillion rupiahs.The top losers were PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN), PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS), PT Medco Energi International Tbk (MEDC), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds Tbk (IKAI) and PT Sentul City Tbk (BKSL).The top gainers were PT Kirana Megatara Tbk (KMTR), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Malacca Trust Wuwungan Insurance Tbk (MTWI), PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (POLY) and PT Visi Media Asia Tbk (VIVA).As many as 240 stocks were down, 119 were up and 116 were unchanged.(WAH)