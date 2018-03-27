JCI Rises 9.18 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.18 points to 6209,35 on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.15 percent or 1.54 points to 1,015.84 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 196 stocks were up, 167 were down and 110 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT Magna Investama Mandiri Tbk (MGNA), PT SLJ Global Tbk (SULI), PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Pelita Samudera Shipping Tbk (PSSI) and PT Star Petrochem Tbk (STAR).Some of the top losers were PT Express Transindo Utma Tbk (TAXI), PT Energi Mega Persda Tb (ENRG), PT J Resources Asia Pasifik Tbk (PSAB), PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM) and PT Elnusa Tbk (ELSA).Today's transaction volume was 9.27 billion shares worth 7.14 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)