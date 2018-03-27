JCI Rises 9.18 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.18 points to 6209,35 on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.15 percent or 1.54 points to 1,015.84 in today's trading session.
Most Asia markets rose on Thursday and the dollar extended losses after the Federal Reserve stuck to its target for interest rate …
The Jakarta Commposite Index (JCI) surged by 1.11 percent or 69.25 points to 6,312.83 on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.73 percent or 46 points to 6,243.58 on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.11 percent or 69.87 points to 6,219.71 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.24 percent or 15.38 points to 6,289.57 on Monday, March 19, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.27 percent or 16.95 points to 6,304.95 on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Asian investors remained on edge Friday as the curtain came down on another volatile week for markets with fears of a global trade…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.95 percent or 60.72 points to 6,321.9 on Wednesday, March 15, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 0.52 percent or 33.43 points to 6,349.19 before break this morning.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) declined by 0.47 percent or 30.22 points to 6382.62 on Wednesday, March 13, 2018.
The House of Represntatives Commission XI has held fit and proper tests to assess three Bank Indonesia deputy governor candi…
President Joko "Jokowi" widodo will visit PT Samick Indonesia in Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.55 percent or 33.82 points to 6233.99 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,776 per dollar on Monday, March…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.17 percent or 10.53 points to 6,200.17 on Monday, March 26, 2018.
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday with the yen staying high against the dollar amid fears of a global trade war.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.31 percent or 43 points to Rp13,780 per dollar on Friday, March 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) fell by 0.69 percent or 43.38 points to 6,210.7 on Friday, March 23, 2018.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday authorized the suspension of controversial tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from key tr…
Asian markets plunged Friday following a sell-off in New York as Donald Trump sparked fresh trade war with China.