En
Burger

Most Popular

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Up 1.15% in First Session

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    07 Februari 2018 12:47 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Up 1.15% in First Session
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Eric Ireng)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.15 percent or by 74.18 points to 6,552.72 before break on Wednesday.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 8.69 billion shares worth around 4.69 trillion rupiahs.

Baca juga
Moreover, as many as 277 stocks were up, 69 were down and 90 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 1.26 percent or by 13.76 points to 1,104.25 at the end of the afternoon session.

In the opening session, the top gainers were PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds Tbk (IKAI) and PT Bank Panin Dubai Syariah Tbk (PNBS).

On the other hand, the top losers were PT Ever Shine Tex Tbk (ESTI), Suparma Tbk (SPMA) and PT Saranacentral Bajatama Tbk (BAJA).



(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.1918 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv