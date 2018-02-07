JCI Up 1.15% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.15 percent or by 74.18 points to 6,552.72 before break on Wednesday.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 8.69 billion shares worth around 4.69 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 277 stocks were up, 69 were down and 90 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 1.26 percent or by 13.76 points to 1,104.25 at the end of the afternoon session.In the opening session, the top gainers were PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds Tbk (IKAI) and PT Bank Panin Dubai Syariah Tbk (PNBS).On the other hand, the top losers were PT Ever Shine Tex Tbk (ESTI), Suparma Tbk (SPMA) and PT Saranacentral Bajatama Tbk (BAJA).(WAH)