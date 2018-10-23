Jokowi Succeeds in Reducing Poverty Rate: Moeldoko

Jakarta: Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko on Thursday said President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's administration has significantly reduced the country's poverty rate.
"The poverty rate decreased to 9.82 for the first time. It stood at 10.96 percent in 2014," the retired general said.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the 65th anniversary of the Indonesian Christian University (UKI) in East Jakart…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is scheduled to join the ASEAN Leaders Gathering on the sidelines of the International Mo…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated two elected-governors and vice governors during a swearing-in ceremony at the…
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
The Transportation Ministry is planning a meeting with PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC) to discuss about the progress of the…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday held a limited cabinet meeting to discuss about the upcoming Our Ocean Conferen…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted that October's inflation will reach around 0.12 percent month-to-month.
Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X had said its administration will continue a toll road project that connects Borobu…
The Indonesian Entrepreneurs Association (Apindo) has warned that a 8.03 percent increase in the provinical minimum wage (UMP) for…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has encouraged companies and entrepreneurs to apply for tax cuts or tax holidays.
The government collected Rp900.9 trillion in tax revenue as of September 2018, increasing by 16.8 percent compared to the same per…
The Finance Ministry has projected that the budget deficit is estimated to reach around 1.83-2.04 percent this year.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Wednesday announced the realization of government spending as of the end of September 20…