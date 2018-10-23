Jokowi Succeeds in Reducing Poverty Rate: Moeldoko

Jakarta: Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko on Thursday said President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's administration has significantly reduced the country's poverty rate.



"The poverty rate decreased to 9.82 for the first time. It stood at 10.96 percent in 2014," the retired general said.

"The gini ratio decreased to 0.389 this year. It stood at 0.414 in 2014," he added.According to the Central Statistic Agency (BPS), the country posted a gross dometic product (GDP) growth of 5.27 percent in the second quarter of 2018. Cumulativelt, the country recorded an economic growth of 5.17 percent in the first semester of 2018.Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.The General Elections Commission (KPU) has launched the election campaign period on September 23. The incumbent has received endorsements from PDI Perjuangan, Golkar Party, Nasdem Party, Hanura Party, PKB, PPP, PKPI, PSI and Perindo Party.(WAH)