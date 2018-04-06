JCI Drops 0.13%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.13 percent or 8.16 points to 6,175.05 on Friday, April 6, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.09 percent or 0.87 points to 1,007.59 before the closing.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 192 stocks were down, 151 were up and 123 were unchanged.Some of the top losers were PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (SMGR), PT Pelayaran Nasional Bina Buana Raya Tbk (BBRM) and PT Bank Bukopin Tbk (BBKP).Some of the top gainers were PT Mahaka Media Tbk (ABBA), PT Gunawan Dianjaya Steel Tbk (GDST) and PT Ristia Bintang Mahkotasejati Tbk (RBMS).Today's transaction volume was 8.2 billion shares worth 5.28 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)