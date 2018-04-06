JCI Drops 0.13%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.13 percent or 8.16 points to 6,175.05 on Friday, April 6, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.09 percent or 0.87 points to 1,007.59 before the closing.
The Jakarta composite index (IHSG) closed 0.83 percent higher on Monday on investors buying share selectively .
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent or 48.15 points to 6188.99 on Thursday, March 29, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.51 percent or 31.18 points to 6109.66 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.1 percent or 68.51 points to 6140.84 on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.18 points to 6209,35 on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 0.55 percent or 33.82 points to 6233.99 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.17 percent or 10.53 points to 6,200.17 on Monday, March 26, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,771 per dollar on Friday, April…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.05 percent or seven points to Rp13,767 per dollar on Thursday, Ap…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.42 percent or 26.13 points to 6,183.23 on Thursday, April 5, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.39 percent or 23.9 points to 6,180.99 before break on Thursday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.4 percent or five points to Rp13,760 per dollar on Wednesday, Apr…