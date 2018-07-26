BI, Govt Prepare 4 Measures to Maintain Inflation

En
SBY Won't Join Ruling Coalition: PAN

Jokowi Attends Groundbreaking of MUI Tower

Unity is Our Biggest Asset: Jokowi

Regional leaders Urged to Cut Red Tape

Law Ministry Appoints New Sukamiskin Warden

Dian Ihsan Siregar    •    26 Juli 2018 17:26 WIB
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo (Photo:MI/Panca Syurkani)

Jakarta: Bank Indonesia (BI) will continue to cooperate with the central government in order to maintain inflation, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said Thursday.

"We should use village funds to boost agriculture and food distribution infrastuctures," said the central bank leader at Grand Sahid Jaya Hotel, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

"We should support inter-regional trade cooperation to reduce inflation inequality," explained the influential economist in his speech during the Regional Inflation Task Forces (TPID) National Work Meeting.

In addition, BI and the central government want to develop IT systems to monitor food distribution. They want to gather data to be able to manage food stocks.

Lastly, BI and the central government are committed to improve partnerships with local officials. They are ready to support infrastructure development across the country.

"The central bank, the central government and local governments will always support measures to create new food production bases," he added.


(WAH)

