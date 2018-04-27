En
JCI Up 0.17 Percent

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    27 April 2018 20:02 WIB
Illustration (Photo: MI/Usman Iskandar)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.17 percent or 10.04 points to 5919.24 on Friday, April 27, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.25 percent or 2.35 points to 945.64 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, 191 stocks were up, 202 stocks were down and 101 were unchanged.

The top gainers were PT Pelita Samudera Shipping Tbk (PSSI), PT Mahaka Media Tbk (ABBA), PT Buyung Poetra Sembada Tbk (HOKI) and PT Inti Agri REsources Tbk (IIKP) and PT Indomobi Sukses Internasiona Tbk (IMAS).

The top losers were PT PRotech Mitra Perkasa Tbk (OASA), PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADRO), PT Elnusa Tbk (ELSA), PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS) and PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG).

Today's transaction volume was 8.26 billion shares worth 9.11 trillion rupiahs.


(WAH)

